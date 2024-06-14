Bhetaguri Gram Panchayat changes colour

Cooch Behar: Following the shift in allegiance from BJP to TMC in Bhetaguri-I Gram Panchayat (GP), known as a stronghold of Nisith Pramanik, the saffron colour was promptly removed from the Gram Panchayat office, with painting work in blue and white commencing under the initiative of Trinamool Congress (TMC) starting Thursday morning.



In the 2023 Panchayat elections, BJP won 10 seats while Trinamool secured 2 seats in Bhetaguri-I Gram Panchayat. Recently, following the Lok Sabha election results, 5 Panchayat members from that village joined Trinamool, tipping the balance to Trinamool with 7 seats against BJP’s 5 in the village Panchayat. Ananta Roy, TMC president of Dinhata-I Block, commented: “Since BJP took control of this Gram Panchayat in 2023, TMC leaders have faced obstacles, including being denied entry into the Gram Panchayat office. They have been subjected to various forms of harassment. Now that Trinamool is in control, the Gram Panchayat office is being painted in the state’s official colours of blue and white, which are seen across government offices.”

Responding to this, Biraj Bose, Cooch Behar district general secretary of BJP, stated: “Trinamool Congress appears to equate government and party offices. Panchayat members are allegedly being coerced and threatened into joining Trinamool.

The public will respond to this in due time.”