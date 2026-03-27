Bhawanipur Global Campus launched with dual legacy

Kolkata: The launch of Bhawanipur Global Campus marks a significant milestone in the city’s higher education landscape, bringing together The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society and NSHM Knowledge Campus, Kolkata—two institutions with a combined legacy of over 90 years. The new brand was unveiled in the presence of key academic leaders and stakeholders, symbolising the vision of “Two Legacies, One Future.”



Renowned for academic excellence and holistic development, The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society joins hands with NSHM Knowledge Campus, known for its industry-focused, dynamic learning environment. Rooted in Kolkata with a global outlook, BGC aims to create a future-ready academic ecosystem that blends tradition with innovation.

A NAAC A+ accredited autonomous institution affiliated to MAKAUT and approved by AICTE, Bhawanipur Global Campus envisions becoming a “Knowledge Hub of Global Excellence.” It promotes collaborative learning, industry integration, and real-world skill development.

Speaking on the launch, Miraj D. Shah, Senior Vice President, The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society, said: “The launch of Bhawanipur Global Campus creates a significant milestone because two educational traditions are now being unified.

Deeply rooted in Indian values yet expansive in ambition, the campus reflects the spirit of a nation shaping the global future.

Our vision is to create a transformative learning environment where academic rigour and strategic industry alliances converge, equipping students with global skills to lead, innovate, and drive ethical and sustainable impact.”

Bhawanipur Global Campus emphasises global exposure, industry certifications, research, and experiential learning through innovative methods like flipped classrooms and live case studies.

Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, Bhawanipur Global Campus, added: “Educational institutions today must establish learning environments that support innovation, development and adaptability training and real-world

problem-solving skills.

Bhawanipur Global Campus’s educational model, which emphasises practical learning and industry-based education, represents an advanced educational approach that prepares students for success in our fast-changing

global society.”