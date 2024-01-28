‘Bhawaiya Sangeet’ maestro pledges to preserve North Bengal’s folk music heritage

Cooch Behar: One of the oldest music forms in North Bengal is ‘Bhawaiya Sangeet,’ (Bhawaiya songs) and Geeta Roy Barman, a 48-year-old resident of Ward No. 10 in Mathabhanga, is set to receive the Padma Shri award this year for her contribution to this form of folk music. The district is rejoicing with her name being featured in the Padma Shri list, this year.



Geeta, born in Sheetalkuchi and now residing in Mathabhanga was truly elated. “I am thrilled to be honoured with this award for Bhawaiya Sangeet. I never dreamt of such recognition, I could not believe my ears. Bhawaiya is the folk song of North Bengal, and receiving this award is gratifying. However, Bhawaiya artistes face deprivation. I will do my best to support and preserve these songs and artistes. I plan to appeal to both the President and the Prime Minister for their support.”

Geeta’s husband, Manaranjan Barman, is a high school teacher, and their two sons are college students. Geeta, who began practising Bhawaiya singing at a young age under her father’s guidance, has not only received state-level awards but has also opened a Bhawaiya music school. In addition to being a housewife, she tends to a hobby garden on the roof during her free time, featuring various flowers and fruit trees.

Bhawaiya is a musical form originating in North Bengal, with roots in Rangpur Division in Bangladesh along with Cooch Behar district of West Bengal and the undivided Goalpara district of Assam.

The music often revolves around the working class, expressing the pain and loneliness of women and emphasizing deep emotions. Originating in the 16th century under Biswa Singha, the king of the Koch dynasty, Bhawaiya has evolved into stage performances since the 1950s. The lyrics of Bhawaiya songs are non-denominational, and the music is especially sung during different festivals in

North Bengal.