Bhattacharya calls for biodiversity conservation

Siliguri: On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Bengal’s minister of state for Environment (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya delivered a message on biodiversity and environmental conservation at a special awareness programme organised by the Environment department at Tipukhola, in the Bagdogra Forest area on Tuesday.

The event, held at the Tipukhola eco-tourism spot, showcased images of 10 biodiversity conservation heritage sites across Bengal and aimed to educate students about biodiversity protection and pollution control. Around 400 students participated, receiving the message through simple presentations. Several dignitaries, including Samanjit Sengupta, Special Secretary of the State Pollution Control Board, Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhi1pati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, Preeti Goyal, the Darjeeling Magistrate of Darjeeling have attended the programme.

Highlighting the urgency of environmental protection, Minister Bhattacharya said: “Even after 78 years of independence, the Constitution has not given enough priority to environmental protection. It’s time we include it.” She also noted that out of 45 biodiversity heritage sites in India, 10 are in Bengal, emphasising collective awareness and greening efforts for a sustainable future.

In a parallel celebration, Bengal Safari Park and Aktiyashal Tileswari Adhikari High School jointly organised a program at the school premises. Students paraded in tiger masks and participated in a visual awareness session about tiger conservation. Abhishek Chowdhury, Assistant Director of Bengal Safari Park, said: “The park, which started with just two Royal Bengal tigers, now houses 15 and aims to grow further in wildlife conservation and eco-tourism.”