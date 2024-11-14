Bhatpara: Trinamool Congress leader shot dead

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead by unknown miscreants at a tea stall at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday morning.

The miscreants also hurled bombs in the area as well. Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore, Alok Rajoria visited the spot and took stock

of the situation.

He said: “The case is being investigated. We have detained several people and they are being interrogated. We

will crack the case soon.” According to sources, the Trinamool leader identified as Ashok Shaw was sitting at a tea stall in the Bhatpara area when a group of miscreants suddenly started hurling bombs.

Within moments, the miscreants came in front of the tea stall and one of them shot Shaw using a firearm. After the Trinamool leader fell on the ground, the miscreants fled.

Local people rushed Shaw to a local hospital where he was reportedly declared brought dead.

Police suspect that the attack was planned well ahead as he was earlier attacked last year by unknown miscreants.

During the probe, police found several bullet shells at the spot. Cops also suspect that the murder of Shaw could be an outcome of some old rivalry or enmity.

However, no one has been arrested so far.

Police have registered a murder case and started a probe. Forensic experts may visit the spot soon.