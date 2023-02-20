Bhatpara TMC leader shot at

kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from the Bhatpara area was shot at by unknown miscreants on Sunday morning.

The victim, identified as Ashok Shaw, suffered a bullet injury on his back. According to Shaw, on Sunday, around 9 am, when he was going to the local market, a few miscreants allegedly hurled two bombs at him. The first bomb exploded but did not harm anybody. However, the second bomb missed the target and fell into a drain. Several bullets were fired after the bombs were hurled.

“Some anti-social elements are trying to spread terrorism. I have come to know that they were planning to kill me. After being hit by a bullet, I ran towards the police station. Six rounds of bullets were fired,” said Shaw.

CP Barrackpore, Alok Rajoria, said: “We found some clues and found out that three to five miscreants attacked Shaw.”