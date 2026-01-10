Bhatpara shootout: Six arrested, firearms and ammunition seized

Kolkata: In a major development in the Bhatpara shootout case, police have arrested another person and seized several firearms, ammunition and motorcycles.

With the latest arrest, the total number of persons apprehended has risen to six. Sources said a few more suspects are still absconding.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Sunday around 1.30 pm in the Nimbagan area of Ward 6 under Bhatpara Municipality. Residents reported hearing gunshots and soon after saw five youths, allegedly armed, fleeing the area on motorcycles. Police and the local councillor later reached the spot. Local residents alleged that around four rounds were fired in the air by the miscreants.

Based on a complaint lodged by a resident, police registered an FIR on charges of unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, attempt to murder, organised crime, criminal intimidation and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Police arrested five persons within 12 hours of the incident. Another accused was arrested later.

During interrogation in police custody, officers recovered six firearms, 13 rounds of ammunition and four motorcycles. Sources said a few more persons, including the alleged mastermind behind the shootout, are yet to be arrested.