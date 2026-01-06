Bhatpara firing incident: 5 held

Kolkata: Five persons were arrested by the cops of Bhatpara Police Station on Monday in connection with a firing incident that had taken place on Sunday afternoon.

The accused persons were produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court, Barrackpore and have been remanded to police custody for eight days.

It was learnt that the accused persons have past criminal records in the Barrackpore-Bhatpara area. According to sources, on Sunday, around 1:30 pm, the residents of the Nimbagan area in ward 6 of Bhatpara Municipality suddenly

heard gunshots. When they tried to find out what happened, five youths holding arms in their hands were leaving the area, riding motorcycles. After a while, the police and the local councillor reached the spot.

Local residents alleged that around four rounds were fired in the air by the miscreants. After an inquiry, based on a complaint by a resident, police registered an FIR on charges of joining an unlawful assembly armed with a deadly weapon,

voluntarily causing grievous hurt, attempt to murder, organised crime, criminal intimidation and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita, along with the relevant charges under the Arms Act.

During night-long raids, police till Monday morning nabbed five FIR-named accused persons identified as Biplab Sarkar alias Babai Subhaspally, Jhantu Das, Sushanta Paul alias Babusona of Bijaynagar, Bikash Ghosh and Samit Biswas of Deulpara in Naihati.

Police are probing to find out why they fired the bullets and whether any specific person was their target or not.