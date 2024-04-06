Bhatpara blast case: NIA arrests two, TMC dubs it ‘political move’

Kolkata: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were attacked by a mob on Saturday while they conducted investigations related to the Bhupatinagar blast case which killed three people in December 2022. Two local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were arrested by the agency in connection with the case.



The accused identified as Balai Charan Maity and Manobrata Jana were arrested after extensive searches at five locations including Jana’s house.

It was during the search at the latter’s house when a crowd of local residents tried to obstruct the team from conducting the probe. In a statement issued by NIA, they stated: “One NIA team member suffered minor injury and the agency’s official vehicle was also damaged as some miscreants in the crowd assaulted them.

The crowd allegedly tried to stop the NIA team from moving towards Bhupatinagar Police Station to complete the arrest formalities. NIA has lodged a complaint at the local police station in this regard.”

TMC leaders have called the incident politically motivated and accused BJP of trying to create “chaos.” Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought a report from the Chief Secretary in the case. The two accused were found to have allegedly conspired to manufacture and explode crude bombs to spread terror. Three people were killed in the December 2022 explosion in the house of Rajkumar Manna at Narubilla village in East Medinipur district.

The accused were produced before the special NIA Court in Kolkata. Reportedly, the order was reserved. On December 3, 2022, the state police had registered an FIR in the case but the provisions of Explosive Substances Act were not applied. Subsequently, a writ petition was filed before the Calcutta High Court with a prayer to invoke the relevant sections. On June 4, 2023, NIA took over the probe as per the order of the High Court.