Bhaskar Gupta takes charge as vice-chancellor of Jadavpur Univ

Kolkata: Professor of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering department Bhaskar Gupta has taken charge as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Jadavpur University. He was appointed as V-C by the Chancellor on Monday.



A varsity official expressed hope with Gupta’s appointment. Since December last year, after Buddhadeb Sau was removed from the interim V-C position by the Chancellor, the V-C position in the varsity had remained vacant. “Various official works are pending. A NAAC visit is also going to take place. Gupta being a senior professor understands the workings of the university. We are hopeful that pending works will now be completed without any roadblocks,” an official said.

Gupta’s name was recommended by the state. With Gupta’s appointment, state Higher Education minister Bratya Basu expressed hope for an amicable appointment of V-Cs in other state universities as well.