Bhaskar Gupta appointed as JU V-C

Kolkata: Professor Bhaskar Gupta was appointed as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Jadavpur University (JU) by the Chancellor. According to state Higher Education minister Bratya Basu, his name was recommended by the state.



Basu hoped for an amicable appointment of V-Cs in other state universities as well. On his social media handle, Basu shared: “Prof. Bhaskar Gupta has been appointed as the VC of Jadavpur University by the Hon’ble Chancellor. His name was recommended as the VC of the same University by the Higher Education Department under approval of the Hon’ble Chief Minister. Hopefully, the other Universities will also get VCs appointed by the Chancellor in accordance with the recommendations of the State Government.

Good sense has prevailed, I congratulate the Hon’ble Chancellor for that. I also congratulate Prof. Bhaskar Gupta on being appointed as the VC of JU.#good sense prevails!”

The Chancellor had removed the interim V-C Buddhadeb Sau from the position in December last year. Since then the position has been lying vacant.