Bhasha Utsav pays tribute to Jibanananda Das

KOLKATA: While some called him a loner and even a failure during his lifetime, others describe his poetry as politically relevant even 72 years after his death. So, Jibanananda Das remains uncannily contemporary as ever. To honour the legendary poet on his 127th birth anniversary, the Information and Cultural Affairs Department of West Bengal has curated a series of events celebrating his life and works. From Banalata Sen to Mahaprithibi and Jhara Palak, Jibanananda’s poetry still urges Bengalis to pause, think, introspect, and debate.



At a discussion held at Paschimbanga Bangla Akademi on Wednesday, Bengali poet Hindol Bhattacharya described Jibanananda as a “dystopian poet”. Reading from several of his poems, he pointed out that although Jibanananda never directly aligned himself with any political ideology, his works reflected modern thoughts on politics and society. Poet Ranajit Das, meanwhile, spoke at length about why he considers Jibanananda the most modern and significant Bengali poet after Rabindranath Tagore. “He failed and struggled in almost every sphere of his life except poetry:” Das said.

The celebration of Jibanananda is part of a larger cultural series marking International Mother Language Day. Titled Bhasha Utsav, the three-day event at the Rabindra Sadan premises features discussions and exhibitions.

On Thursday, Bengal’s ‘foot-soldier poet’ Subhash Mukhopadhyay will be remembered through a special discussion. On February 20, social reformer and Father of Bengali Prose, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, will be honoured with discussions and songs at Paschimbanga Bangla Akademi.