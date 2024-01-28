Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul urges Bengal to lead way to oust BJP

Siliguri/Jalpaiguri: Resuming the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi urged Bengal to lead the way unitedly to ensure a change in guard at the Centre, as it had done in freeing the country from British rule.



The Congress leader tried to send home the message of a united Opposition while singing high praises for Bengal.

The Yatra resumed on Sunday after the Republic Day break. The rally started from Jalpaiguri and arrived at Siliguri on Sunday evening. In Siliguri, the Yatra started from Thana More and continued through the Mahatma Gandhi More.

Rahul said: “Bengal is a special place. This is not an ordinary area. During the British era, when freedom fighters were fighting against the British, Bengal was the place from where all the ideology evolved. Bengal showed the way. It is a land of intellectuals. Bengal should take the responsibility to take the country forward unitedly. If you do not people will not forgive you”

He added: “The Centre works for entrepreneurs. The industries are being run by two or three industrial houses. The door is closed for newcomers. Doors are closed for minorities, tribals, Dalits and backward classes.”

The Yatra headed towards Bagdogra. Where Rahul walked with the masses. Later, he went to Sonapur in North Dinajpur and halted there for the night. The Yatra will resume from North Dinajpur on Sunday

The rally had resumed from Jalpaiguri, earlier on Sunday. “Everyone is aware of how the Center is treating Bengal, withholding funds for MGNREGS. Despite this, the state Chief Minister diligently performs her duties, conducting surveys and engaging with officials in different districts. It is the divisive policy of the BJP that drives Mamata Banerjee’s intention to remove the BJP from the Centre,” stated Jairam Ramesh, national spokesperson of the Congress, while praising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a press conference in Jalpaiguri on Sunday, ahead of joining the Yatra. He added: “Rahulji’s Bharat Joro Yatra is taking place in this state to add more power to Mamata Banerjee’s idea, aimed at removing the BJP government.”