Bharat Gaurav Spl Tourist Train from Kolkata Stn to run from May

kolkata: For the first time, Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train Jyotirlinga Yatra will originate from Kolkata Station, starting from May 20. This will be the seventh such train, six others are already plying from other parts of India.



Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on December 30, 2022 when he virtually inaugurated the first Vande Bharat in the state, General Manager of Eastern Railway Arun Arora recalled that Modi had said people of this state prefer travelling to other parts of India when given an opportunity than booking a package abroad. Hence, this train will cover five Jyotirlingas – Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageswar and Trimbakeshwar along with the Statue of Unity, Shirdi Sai Baba and Shani Shingnapur. The train will cover the five Jyotirlingas and return to Kolkata Station.

According to the IRCTC official, they had conducted a survey to understand the popular spots that people from Bengal want to travel to. Shirdi and Dwarka were amongst the high-demand destinations, according to the official.

This tourism train gives a pilgrim experience to people for 11 nights and 12 days. The packages which include transport, lodging and sightseeing will be Rs 20,060 for economy, Rs 31,800 for Standard and Rs 41,600 for Comfort.

It will have two staff in each coach. Economy, which is a sleeper class, will have 315 seats, Standard which is third AC will have 297 seats and Comfort which is second AC will have 44 seats. Moreover, the facility of paying through EMI will also be available to travellers.

Arorasaid 270 Eastern Railway stations will now have pharmacy, telemedicine, ambulances and diagnostic centres.