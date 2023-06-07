Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist train announced from Kolkata

kolkata: Another Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist train from Kolkata has been announced by the IRCTC, Eastern Zone as part of its Durga Puja tour package.



This time the passengers will be able to cover tourist destinations in Rajasthan. The train will leave from Kolkata on October 20.

The Kolkata-Royal Rajasthan Bharat Gaurav special tour will be for 11 nights and 12 days. Like other Bharat Gaurav packages, this too will have three classes–Rs 20,650 for economy, Rs 30,960 for standard class and Rs 34,110 for comfort class. Passengers can board and deboard the train at various stations including Bandel Junction, Burdwan and Durgapur, amongst others. This train will cover tourist destinations including Ajmer, Udaipur, Chittogarh, Abu Road, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Jaipur.

In May this year, the first Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist train from Bengal was flagged off. It covered five Jyotirlinga–Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageswar and Trimbakeshwar along with the Statue of Unity, Shirdi Sai Baba and Shani Shingnapur.