Bharat Chamber of Commerce unveils India Int’l Grand Trade Fair

Kolkata: The India International Grand Trade Fair 2025 (IIGTF), organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in partnership with CCG Marketing & Services, was inaugurated on Friday at the City Square Ground, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Maxim Kozlov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata, Aung Aung Myo Thein, Consul General of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in Kolkata, Jhakka Prasad Acharya, Consul General of Nepal in Kolkata and Tom Reiner, Regional Director, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce along with Naresh Pachisia, president, Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

The 10-day trade extravaganza, taking place from October 24 to November 3 marks a significant milestone in the Chamber’s illustrious journey of 125 years.

Spanning over 500 stalls, the fair features participants from more than 10 countries along with 20 Indian states, showcasing a wide range of consumer goods, handicrafts and industrial products.

The trade fair provides a dynamic platform for industries, MSMEs and other bodies of trade and commerce to exhibit their products and services, expand their market reach and foster international trade.