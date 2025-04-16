Bhangar violence: 9 held within 24 hrs as police intensify raids

Kolkata: While Murshidabad Police arrested two individuals involved in the Jafrabad double murder following an overnight raid, Kolkata Police, within 24 hours of the violence in Bhangar, apprehended nine people accused of attacking police personnel and vandalising police vehicles.

According to sources, police have registered five cases so far and arrested nine persons after the night-long raid.

Among the nine held, eight were arrested by the cops of Uttar Kashipur Police Station while the other one was arrested by the police personnel of Chandaneswar Police Station. It has been learnt that after the overnight raid and ongoing police patrolling, most areas of Bhangar appeared to be normal on Tuesday. However, tension continues to linger in the Sonpur Bazar area, where police officers were attacked on Monday afternoon. Police, however, are continuing their raid to apprehend those involved in the vandalism. Additionally, they are closely monitoring social media to identify any misinformation that could

incite violence. It may be mentioned that on Monday afternoon, ISF leaders and workers were going towards Kolkata in several vehicles to attend a programme in Ramlila Maidan near Moulali from where a rally to Esplanade was planned to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Police stopped ISF workers near Bairampur on Basanti Highway due to lack of permission for the programme and rally. The situation spiralled quickly, prompting ISF activists to sit on a protest on the highway for almost four hours, leading to long traffic snarls along the stretch. They also got involved in an altercation with the cops following which the ISF workers tried to break the barricades. When police tried to stop them, a clash broke out.

After a while, the situation in the Sonpur area turned violent as the protestors started pelting stones at the police. Five motorcycles were set on fire.

The protestors even tried to set a prison van on fire by igniting its fuel tank. It is also alleged that the violent mob broke several CCTV cameras as well. After some time, a large contingent of police, led by several senior officials from the Kolkata Police, arrived at the scene and restored order. To ensure the maintenance of law and order in the area, police pickets have been set up.