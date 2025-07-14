Bhangar TMC leader’s murder: One held

Kolkata: A 50-year-old man has been arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with the recent murder of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Bhangar, South 24-Parganas.

The accused, Mofajjel Molla, was apprehended around 3:40 am on Sunday from a field near Panapukur FP School, under the jurisdiction of Bijoyganj Bazar Police Station. He is a resident of Chakmoricha village, which also falls under the same police station in South 24-Parganas.

Police sources confirmed that the arrest was made following all legal formalities.

The murder took place on the night of Thursday, July 10, when Rajjak Khan, the Chaltaberia area president of the TMC, was returning home from a party office. While passing through the Chaltaberia area, four unidentified assailants reportedly opened fire on him. After he collapsed on the road, the attackers allegedly hacked him with sharp weapons to ensure his death.

Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.