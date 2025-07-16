Bhangar TMC leader’s murder case: Two more held

Kolkata: The police arrested two more persons, including a notorious criminal, on Monday night and Tuesday evening from North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas for their alleged involvement in the Bhangar Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajjak Khan’s murder.

With the fresh arrests made on Monday and Tuesday, the total figure has reached six so far. It has been learnt that the fifth accused identified as Rafikul Khan Chakmoricha village in Bhangar area under jurisdiction of Bijoyganj Bazar Police Station is one of the masterminds behind Rajjak’s murder. His name cropped up while interrogating the four accused who were arrested earlier. Police informed that based on a specific information, cops on Monday night conducted a raid at a place in Sadarpur village of Hasnabad, North 24-Parganas.

After the murder was committed, when police were investigating and conducting raids to nab the accused persons, Rafikul had fled to Hasnabad and was hiding there. After interrogating him, cops on Tuesday arrested another accused identified as Zakiruddin Gazi of Madhavpur in South 24-Parganas. On the day of the murder he had carried a firearm and a sharp weapon. Police claimed that Zakiruddin has confessed his crime. It has also been informed by the police that Zakiruddin is a dreaded criminal and was convicted twice in two robbery cases for which he had served imprisonment for 14 years altogether.

It may be mentioned that on Thursday, sometime between 9:30 pm and 10 pm when Rajjak was returning from a party office, he was intercepted and attacked.