Bhangar: Sec 144 imposed for a day

Kolkata: Suspecting political tension in Bhangar, Section 144 of the CrPC was implemented on Tuesday under the jurisdiction of Kashipur and Kolkata Leather Complex Police Stations at Bhangar 2 block.



The police also arrested a worker of the ISF for his involvement in alleged violence during the Panchayat polls.

The 144 CrPC was imposed for Tuesday only over the formation of the Panchayat sub-committee. Police had a suspicion that violence may take place and as a precaution, the step was taken. Also on Tuesday, a large contingent of police force was deployed to prevent any law and order situation. However, no violence took place and the formation of the Panchayat sub-committee was completed smoothly.