Bhangar: Police files FIR against ISF MLA Naushad Siddique

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has registered an FIR against ISF MLA Naushad Siddique for allegedly instigating violence in Bhangar area while nabbing eight more persons involved in the violence and attacking the cops.

On Monday afternoon, ISF activists were stopped by the police near Bairampur on Basanti Highway while enroute to Kolkata for attending a programme in Ramlila maidan near Moulali from where a rally to Esplanade was planned to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protestors staged a sit-in demonstration on the highway. Once the ISF MLA Naushad left the spot, the mob clashed with police and vandalised police vehicles. Several police personnel were injured.

Police had registered five FIRs relating to the violence and had arrested nine persons till Tuesday morning. Police, on Tuesday night, conducted raids at multiple areas in Bhangar and arrested seven more persons. Among the seven accused, four were arrested by the cops of Uttar Kashipur Police Station while the three others were arrested by the cops of Hatishala Police Station.

Tension prevails in some pockets of Bhangar. However, police are continuing patrolling round-the-clock to ensure peace in the area.

The investigation and raids to nab the culprits who had assaulted the police and vandalised vehicles are ongoing.