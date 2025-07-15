Bhangar murder case: Cops arrest 3 more people

Kolkata: The police have arrested three more persons in connection with the Bhangar Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajjak Khan murder case on Sunday night from Panapukur and Chakmoricha areas.

Police claimed that the arrested persons identified as Azharuddin Molla, Jahan Ali Khan alias Kangal and Raju Molla were directly involved in the murder. According to sources, among the trio arrested on Sunday night, one person had reportedly given the tip while another was allegedly hired to kill Rajjak. Earlier, in the wee hours of Sunday, one person identified as Mofajjel Molla was arrested. The accused persons are being interrogated to find out the motive behind the murder. It may be mentioned that Rajjak, the Chaltaberia area president of the Trinamool Congress, was shot and hacked to death by four miscreants who were hiding behind a bush beside the road.

The murder was committed sometime between 9:30 pm and 10 pm on Thursday. It was learnt that Rajjak was returning from a party office when he was intercepted and attacked.

While passing through the Chaltaberia area, suddenly the miscreants started firing at the Trinamool Congress leader. When Rajjak fell on the road after he was shot, the miscreants allegedly hacked him using sharp weapons to confirm his death. After the miscreants fled, Rajjak was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. On Thursday night, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumer Verma, along with other senior officials, visited the spot and took stock of the situation.