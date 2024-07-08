Bhangar lynching case: Two in cop net

Kolkata: The police on Sunday night arrested two persons for being involved in the lynching of a youth allegedly on suspicion of being a thief in Bhangar, South 24-Parganas early on Sunday morning near Bhangar Police Station.



The two persons Sajahan Mollah and Saikat Mondal were identified after scanning the CCTV footage.

Mollah is the owner of the shop in front of which the incident happened while Mondal is associated with a small business in the area. The police initiated a case of murder over the lynching.

The victim Azgar Ali Molla (36) was a resident of the Fulbari area of Bhangar.

Early on Sunday morning, around 4:30 am, night guards on duty reportedly spotted Molla and detained him on suspicion of being a thief.

Molla, who was reportedly involved in decorators business, was allegedly tied to a lamppost and assaulted by a group of people.

When Molla became unconscious he was untied and left on the ground. Local residents in the morning saw Molla lying unconscious and tried to provide first aid but by that time he had died.