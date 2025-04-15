Bhangar: ISF workers clash with police during Waqf protest; at least 8 cops injured

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police, on Monday night, informed that the situation in Bhangar was “completely under control”.

Earlier in the day during a protest by the Indian Secular Front (ISF) over the Waqf (Amendment) Act at least eight police personnel were injured and several police vehicles were vandalised and set on fire.

Kolkata Police, on Monday night, on its X handle stated: “The situation in Bhangar is completely under control. Specific cases have been registered against miscreants involved in damaging public property, and raids are ongoing to apprehend them. The public is advised not to heed rumours. Stringent legal action will also be taken against those found spreading misinformation.”

Three persons were arrested and several were detained till the last reports came in. A large contingent of police force have been deployed in several areas of Bhangar to maintain law and order. According to sources, on Monday afternoon, ISF leaders and workers were going towards Kolkata in several vehicles to attend a programme in Ramlila maidan near Moulali from where a rally to Esplanade was planned to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Due to not having permission to hold the programme and the rally, police stopped the ISF workers near Bairampur on Basanti Highway. The situation spiralled quickly, prompting ISF activists to sit on a protest on the highway for almost four hours, leading to long traffic snarls along the stretch.

They also got involved in an altercation with the cops following which the ISF workers tried to break the barricades. When police tried to stop them, a clash broke out.

After a while, the situation in the Sonpur area turned violent as the protestors started pelting stones at the police. Five motorcycles were vandalised and set on fire. The protestors even tried to set a prison van on fire by igniting its fuel tank. It is also alleged that the violent mob broke several CCTV cameras as well. After a while, a large contingent of police force led by several senior Kolkata Police officials went to the spot and brought the situation under control. To maintain law and order situation in the area, police pickets have been set up. Till last reports came in, the situation in Bhangar area was under control. However, necessary police arrangements are in place, in case any law and order situation crops up.