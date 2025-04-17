Bhangar incident: 3 more held

Kolkata: Three days after the violence in Bhangar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma visited the Sonpur area in Bhangar and said that they are reviewing the entire scenario to ensure that no such incident takes place in future and how to develop the policing in Bhangar Division.

According to police, three more persons were arrested by the cops of Uttar Kashipur Police Station on Wednesday night in connection with the attack on police that took place on Monday. With the fresh three arrests made, the figure reached 19. At present, the situation in the Bhangar area, including Sonpur where the police vehicles were vandalised and set on fire, is completely normal.

On Thursday, Verma along with Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) I, Devendra Prakash Singh, Addl. CP III, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar and Joint CP, Crime, Rupesh Kumar visited Sonpur area and discussed several things. Later, Verma went to the Uttar Kashipur Police Station as well. After a meeting, Verma said that he had come to Bhangar for a review related to the starting of operations of new police stations and other things. “We have written to the District Magistrate (DM), South 24-Parganas for land to set up a permanent police line,” Verma said.

While visiting the Sonpur area, CP said: “There was a scuffle between the cops and some youths. Two were detained. After that police were attacked and some vehicles were damaged. So far, 19 persons have been arrested. We have more CCTV footage. More will be arrested. Situation is under control now. Police patrolling is being conducted.”