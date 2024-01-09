Bhangar Division: Kolkata Police stresses on awareness than prosecution of motorists

Kolkata: Just a day after Bhangar Division under Kolkata Police started functioning, the traffic cops on Tuesday were seen making the motorists aware of the traffic rules and convincing them to follow the same.



Sources said that Bhangar, Ghatakputkur, and other adjacent areas are mostly rural areas and the traffic enforcement was not that stringent earlier there. Once the Kolkata Police took over, people were hoping that rogue motorists would be prosecuted with immediate effect. But in Bhangar, police planned a new strategy to spread awareness rather than prosecute the offenders. On Tuesday morning, traffic sergeants along with OC of Bhangar traffic guard Middya Imamuddin were seen managing traffic at the Ghatakpukur crossing which is very congested. While managing traffic, Imamuddin and other cops were seen stopping two-wheeler drivers without helmets and requesting them to wear ones. It was also seen that the police were talking to local people, requesting cooperation and assuring them of all possible help from the Kolkata Police.

“As the two-wheeler riders were not used to being prosecuted for riding without helmets, they got habituated with the system. We are stressing more on awareness rather than prosecution at present. They will be given time to rectify themselves,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police earlier had proposed to set up at least seven traffic signals amid which a few had already started functioning. The rest of the signals will be installed shortly to ensure smooth and systematic movement of traffic.