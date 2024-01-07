Bhangar Div under Kolkata Police to start functioning from today

Kolkata: The Bhangar Division under Kolkata Police is likely to start functioning from Monday with four police stations.



Last week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had virtually inaugurated the four police stations.

On Saturday a notification containing the posting of eight Inspectors for the four police stations was issued. As per the notification, Saikat Ghosh who is the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kolkata Armed Police 4th battalion will take charge of the DC of Bhangar division in addition to his present duties. Susanta Mondal, Inspector of Kolkata Police Detective Department (DD) has been made the OC of Bhangar.

Haridas Baidya, the Inspector of Central Division has been made the Additional OC. Amit Kumar Chatterjee, the Additional OC of Park Street police station has been made the OC of Uttar Kashipur police station while Firoz Tamang from the Eastern Suburban Division has been made the Additional OC of Uttar Kashipur police station. Sunil Debnath, Inspector of Security Control has been transferred as the OC of Chandaneswar police station while John Karthak of DD has been made the Additional OC. Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was the Additional OC of Jorabagan police station has been made the OC of Polerhat police station while Manish Singh from Port Division has been made the Additional OC.

Apart from OCs, two Assistant Commissioners (AC) of Kolkata Police have been posted in the Bhangar. In the order, it has also been mentioned that the operations of Hatishala, Bijoyganj Bazar, Bodra and Madhabpur Police Stations under Bhangar Division will function from Polerhat, Uttar Kashipur, Bhangar and Chandaneswar police stations respectively with the existing manpower of the till the time the infrastructure of those police stations get developed.

Apart from the police stations, two Inspectors of Non-Investigating (NI) cadre have also been posted in Bhangar for the traffic guard. Middya Imamuddin who was the Additional OC of South West traffic guard has been made the OC of Bhangar traffic guard. Gopal Das, who was the third Additional OC of Sealdah traffic guard has been made the Additional OC of Bhangar traffic guard.