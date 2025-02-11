Bhangar: About 10 injured in collision between car & auto

Kolkata: About 10 persons were injured in a road accident on Sunday evening after a head-on collision took place between a car and an auto-rickshaw on Basanti Highway in Bhangar.

The injured passengers of the car and the auto-rickshaw were rushed to Nalmuri Hospital from where two critically-injured were shifted to SSKM Hospital for better treatment. Another person was shifted to a private nursing home in Ghatakpukur area by her family members. According to sources, on Sunday around 6 pm, a car bearing registration WB 02AV 7039 was moving towards Rajarhat from Bhangar area. At the same time, an auto-rickshaw was coming along the Basanti Highway from the opposite direction when suddenly one of the tyres of the private car exploded.

Due to the explosion, the car went out of control and came on the wrong lane. As a result, the car collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw. After the collision, maximum passengers of the auto-rickshaw fell out of the auto and the passengers of the car got stuck.

Local residents started rescuing the trapped passengers and subsequently rushed them to the hospital. Police have seized both the car and the auto-rickshaw. The drivers will be questioned after they get stable.