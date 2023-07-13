Bhangar: 3, including 2 minors, hurt in explosion

At least four persons suffered burn injuries after an explosion took place at Chaltaberia in Bhangar on Thursday afternoon.

The injured persons, including two minors, were admitted to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

According to sources, on Thursday afternoon, suddenly residents of the Chaltaberia area heard an explosion. When they went to the spot and found four persons lying injured on the ground.

Immediately a car was arranged and the injured persons were rushed towards Kolkata.

Meanwhile, on Basanti Highway, at a naka checkpoint, police intercepted the car on suspicion. After seeing the condition, police arranged a safe passage to the car to reach the hospital. It is alleged that ISF workers were manufacturing bombs. But due to some reason, those exploded.

Trinamool Congress alleged that ISF workers were manufacturing bombs to attack the ruling party workers. However, ISF leadership denied the allegations and claimed that Trinamool Congress was behind the explosion.