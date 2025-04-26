‘Bhamini’: Folk-inspired crime thriller hits screens in Bengal

BALURGHAT: The Bengali feature film ‘Bhamini’, directed by local filmmaker Swarnayu Maitra, premiered on Friday across 15 cinema halls, marking a significant moment for independent cinema in South Dinajpur. The 1 hour 47-minute crime thriller blends suspense with the rich cultural heritage of the region, drawing on the traditional folk

art of ‘Gomira.’

Swarnayu Maitra, a dentist by profession and filmmaker by passion, hails from Balurghat and holds a diploma in filmmaking from IFTA, Mumbai. As director and scriptwriter, Maitra brings experience from several acclaimed documentaries and short films showcased across India and abroad. Bhamini marks his debut in full-length Bengali cinema.

Set against the backdrop of South Dinajpur’s Kushmandi block, the film follows a Gomira folk dance troupe led by a bold professor who uncovers a dark secret— an illegal clinical trial targeting women. As the troupe allies with a determined investigator, their quest for justice takes a chilling turn when one of their own is unmasked as the mastermind.

Starring popular Bengali actress Priyanka Sarkar in the lead role of Suhita, the cast also includes Tathagata Mukherjee, Umakant Patil from Bollywood, Sandeep Bhattacharya and Chanda Karanji. Filming took place over 15 days across Balurghat, Ajodhya, Gangarampur and Kushmandi, capturing the rural essence of Dinajpur.

The narrative uses Gomira, also known as Mukhosh Naach, as both a cultural symbol and storytelling device. Traditionally performed to appease deities and ensure prosperity, Gomira features intricately crafted wooden masks and trance-like dances. It is most prevalent among Rajbanshi communities and typically held during the summer months. Speaking to

Millennium Post, Maitra said: “Beyond its religious significance, Gomira serves as social commentary. With support and awareness, it can evolve as both a cultural treasure and a tool for education.”

Highlighting the film’s core message, Maitra added: “The illegal HPV trial affecting women raises questions on ethics and exploitation. Through Bhamini, I wanted to merge folk art with contemporary issues.”

Music for the film is composed by Megh Bannerjee, with songs performed by Suchismita Chakraborty and Rishi Panda. Cinematography is handled by Prabir Kumar Sen and the film is produced by Sandip Sarkar.

On working with Priyanka Sarkar, Maitra shared: “It was challenging yet rewarding. Despite being a star, she was extremely supportive and easy to work with. Bhamini is not just a film — it’s a m