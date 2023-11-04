‘Bhalo Theko’ director Goutam Halder passes away; CM condoles

KOLKATA: Veteran theatre personality and filmmaker Goutam Halder, aged 80, passed away on Friday morning.



Conveying her condolences, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X: “Saddened by the demise of the distinguished film director and theatre personality Goutam Halder. His demise is a great loss to the world of culture.

Condolences to his family members and admirers.”

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is devastated by the loss of Halder who directed her in her debut movie ‘Bhalo Theko’

in 2003.

Upon learning of Halder’s death, Balan rushed to Kolkata to pay her respects to her mentor.

“I don’t know what to say. I am heartbroken. I came to his house after inaugurating a few pandals this year during Durga Puja. He discussed about his next film and briefly told me the story. Goutam da said he would come to Mumbai and narrate the story in detail. God bless his soul,” said Balan.

Halder directed over 80 plays and recently he directed Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Raktakarabi’ on stage with actress Chaiti Ghosal in a key role.

In 2003, Balan made her big screen debut in ‘Bhalo Theko’, which was based on Leena Gangopadhaya’s

story ‘Janmadin’.

The film, which also featured Soumitra Chatterjee, Joy Sengupta, Debshankar Halder and Parambrata Chatterjee, won three National Awards, including best cinematography, best audiography and a special jury award.

Just a few days ago, Balan was in Kolkata for a promotional event. She even visited the house of Halder. It has been 20 years since her debut, but every time she visited Kolkata, she remembered Halder.

In 2019, Halder directed ‘Nirvan,’ starring Rakhi Gulzar. In 1999, he also made a documentary, ‘Strings For Freedom,’ on Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.