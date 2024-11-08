Bhaichung Bhutia urges for dev of infra for football in North Bengal

Siliguri: “Football in North Bengal is grappling with a lack of proper infrastructure and support,” said Indian football star Bhaichung Bhutia during a recent event in Siliguri. Bhutia, one of the most prominent figures in Indian football, is set to establish a football academy in Bagdogra, intending to nurture young talent and revive the region’s football scene. However, he emphasised that the Indian Football Association (IFA) needs to think about the infrastructural development of the sports.

“Siliguri holds a significant position, surrounded by international borders and rich in diverse communities, but there is a notable gap in sports infrastructure and a structured development pathway for football,” Bhutia said.

“Due to the lack of facilities and academic development, young players are losing interest. Back in the days, many from this region had the opportunity to play for big teams in major tournaments.

That pipeline has slowly dried up due to inadequate resources,” he added. Reflecting on North Bengal’s history in sports, Bhutia highlighted the contributions of players like Manjit Singh, Vinit Rai, Kabi Sarkar, Kalyan Dey who advanced from the northern regions, including Siliguri, to play in prestigious Kolkata leagues and on the national stage.

His new academy in Bagdogra aims to reinvigorate the region’s passion for football by providing the next generation of players with the training they need. “But the work will take time,” he added. Despite the promising potential of players in North Bengal and the northeast, Bhutia expressed disappointment that no players from Kolkata or the northeastern states were selected for an upcoming friendly match between India and Malaysia.

Regarding Siliguri’s Kanchenjunga Stadium, Bhutia said: “The ground is good, but the stadium as a whole requires upgrades. With the right development, Siliguri could host international matches, potentially boosting interest and opportunities for local players,” he shared.

The stadium is supposed to host the IFA Shield soon.