Bhai Phonta: Tollywood celebrities bond with siblings, spend time with senior citizens

KOLKATA: For Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and minister Aroop Biswas, Bhai Phonta is always about spending time with the senior citizens of Navanir old age home in Tollygunge. This year was no different, as he organised a special celebration, which also featured Tollywood stars like Nusrat Jahan, Koushani Mukherjee and Soumitrisha Kundu, along with actress and Jadavpur TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh. “I always like to spend Bhai Phonta with the elderly at Navanir. Losing my grandparents at a young age left a void, so spending time with them gives me comfort,” said Biswas.

For Koushani, currently enjoying success with her Bengali film ‘Bohurupi’, Bhai Phonta celebrations start with Biswas’s blessings.

“I always celebrate Bhai Phonta with Arup da. This day means a lot of adda and food,” said Koushani, who also performed ‘Bohurupi’s’ song, ‘Dakatia Banshi’ for the elderly.

Saayoni added a traditional touch by blowing the conch shell, as the seniors joined in celebrating Bhai Phonta with Biswas. Actress Swastika Dutta kept her Bhai Phonta tradition alive with designer Abhishek Roy, starting early Sunday morning. Actress Aparajita Adhya also marked the occasion with her brothers.

Actor Vikram Chatterjee relished the day, especially looking forward to the treats prepared by his sister. Later, he shared a touching photo to celebrate their bond.

‘Mitin Mashi’ actress Koel Mallick, preparing to welcome her second child, celebrated Bhai Phonta with her siblings. For Ridhima Ghosh, the day brought mixed emotions, as she could only connect virtually, with her brother residing overseas. At TMC MLA and director Raj Chakraborty’s residence, Bhai Phonta was celebrated in grand style.

The day also marked the birthday of his wife, actress Subhashree. Chakraborty spent time with his sisters, and the festivities continued as their children enjoyed bonding on this special day.