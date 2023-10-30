MillenniumPost
Bhagawanpur: Man hacked to death by brother

BY Team MP29 Oct 2023 6:43 PM GMT
Kolkata: A man was hacked to death by his younger brother over a property-related dispute on the wee hours of Sunday at Bhagawanpur in East Midnapore.

The accused was allegedly manhandled by a group of local people while he was being taken to the police station by the cops.

According to sources, the accused identified as Mithun Routh of Shuklalpur in Bhagwanpur had a dispute with his elder brother Nabakumar Routh (40) over a property.

It is alleged that Mithun took Nabakumar along to attend an invitation. There both of them consumed liquor. After they allegedly became drunk, returned home late on Saturday night.

After a few hours, Mithun allegedly entered Nabakumar’s room with a sharp weapon and started stabbing him. Hearing him screaming, local people and other family members went to the spot and saw Nabakumar’s body lying in a pool of blood, and Mithun, who was not in a stable condition, was stabbing his brother continuously.

Seeing this, local residents somehow managed to catch Mithun and took away the sharp weapon from him. Nabakumar was rushed top a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Early in the morning, police reached the spot and took Mithun in their custody. While he was being taken to the police station a violent mob snatched him away from the cops and manhandled Mithun.

Later police somehow managed to rescue Mithun and took him to the police station.

