BGPM wins rural polls in the GTA area

Darjeeling: Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) the party in power in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has emerged victorious in the rural polls in the GTA area.



Elections to two tiers of the Pachayats, namely Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samity were held in the Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Independent candidates also won quite several seats thereby playing an important part in shaping the rural politics of the Hills. Counting passed off peacefully in the Hills.

In the Kalimpong district out of 42 Gram Panchayats, BGPM won 30 GPs; BJP 2 GPs, Independent 7 GPs and there was a tie in 3 GPs till reports last came in.

In the Darjeeling district out of 70 GPs, 44 have been bagged by BGPM; BJP 1; Independent 6 and tie 3. The BGPM is also leading in the Panchayat Samities in both Kalimpong and Darjeeling.

“We had committed during GTA elections that we will reinstate the Panchayat Raj in the Hills. After 23 years, the Panchayat has returned to the Hills,” stated Thapa. He stated that the public trusted the BGPM with their votes and now it’s time to work hard for them.

“We have saved regional politics also by winning more than 80% to 90% seats in the rural polls,” added Thapa. Incidentally, the BJP along with Opposition parties had forged an alliance. The alliance dubbed the United Gorkha Manch (UGM) was to put up a fight against the BGPM and the TMC.

Interestingly the alliance was half-hearted with many of the constituent parties sensing a ploy by the BJP to piggyback on their organisational strength to expand its tentacles in the rural belt. The results have been an indication of this also with BJP faring better than constituents Hamro Party, GNLF and the GJM.

“We have not got the details of the results yet. We are satisfied with the outcome,” stated Noman Rai, Convenor, UGM. GJM has already pulled out of the alliance.

Regarding a large number of Independent candidates winning in the fray, Thapa stated: “We are all a family. Many were dissidents who were not given tickets. Many realise our work potential. Many will return to the BGPM party fold” prophesied Thapa. He however appealed to the BGPM supporters not to create problems for others.