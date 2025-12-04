BGPM will contest 2026 elections alone, says Anit Thapa; inspects landslide-hit Mirik

Darjeeling: Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) president Anit Thapa on his return from Kolkata, on a visit of several landslide-affected villages under the Thorbu-Duptin region of Mirik announced that the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha will contest 2026 elections under the party banner, fielding their own candidates in the three Hill constituencies. However, he also stated that the alliance with TMC will continue.

Talking to media persons, Thapa stated “We will field candidates in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong on our own symbol. We have alliances, but just like the past Assembly, GTA and Panchayat elections, we will contest alone this time as well,” he asserted.

He justified the move stating that it is a bid to save regional politics that in turn shoulder regional demands.

Thapa has time and again urged hill political parties to ensure that ‘national’ parties do not end regionalism under the guise of forging alliances. “We have an alliance with the TMC but we have been contesting the Assembly elections, GTA and Panchayat elections in our own symbol.

We have fought Parliamentary elections using the TMC symbol but the candidate was of our choice,” stated Thapa. The BGPM president strongly criticised the BJP for allegedly ending regionalism in the name of alliances.

The BGPM has been stating that despite the BJP having no support base in the hIlls and having to rely on alliance partners for elections, the Saffron Brigade field candidates under the BJP banner. This is labelled as an “expansion move by BJP in an attempt to end regionalism” by the BGPM.

When questioned on his recent Kolkata visit, Thapa clarified that his recent trip to Kolkata was entirely administrative in nature.

He held meetings with senior officials of various state departments and the Chief Secretary to expedite several pending works related to the region. “A follow-up meeting with GTA officials was also held in Kolkata to accelerate administrative processes,” he added.

Thapa visited Namsu, Deurali and Chaalise, to assess the damage caused by the October flash floods in the Marma Khola.

The GTA Chief Executive met affected families, inspected damaged sites and reviewed the status of relief distribution and compensation. He stated that most of the victims have already received compensation from the state government.

“Such a quick release of compensation has never happened before. We have also initiated additional support measures through the Block Development Office and the panchayats,” Thapa stated. Thapa expressed concern over the altered course of the Marma Khola following the floods, warning that failure to redirect the river could pose fresh dangers.