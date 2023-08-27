BGPM urges CM to constitute ‘spl court’ to expedite trial of minor’s murder case

Darjeeling: The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has requested the constitution of a special court for the expedited trial of the case related to the murder of a minor girl child in Siliguri on August 21.



The Darjeeling Hills and Kalimpong remained closed on Saturday.

Amar Lama, General Secretary, BGPM in the letter to the Chief Minister stated that the “recent incident of the gruesome murder of a minor girl child in Matigara, Siliguri on 21.08.2023 by the accused Mohammad Abbas, (who is now in 10 days of police custody), has not only shaken the conscience of every citizen of North Bengal but it has also raised serious apprehensions about the safety and security of children.

“In light of the gravity of the case and the urgent need to demonstrate the state’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and protection of our children, we request the West Bengal Government led by your able ministry to take immediate steps for the constitution of a Special Court to expedite the trial of this case at least within the period of six months with an exemplary punishment,” stated the letter.

The Code of Criminal Procedure empowers the state government to establish Special Courts for the speedy trial of specific offences or classes of offences.

“The constituting of a Special Court would ensure speedy and effective justice. Along with providing solace to the family, it would also act as a deterrent to such horrific crimes in our society,” stated Lama.

The letter also requested the Chief Minister to consider providing adequate support and protection to the victim’s family, including their safety, access to legal assistance, counselling and any other support services.

The body of a minor girl student with blood all over was recovered from a dilapidated house near the Motajyot area in Matigara near Khaprail More on August 21 evening. Within hours of the incident, 22-year-old Md Abbas, the prime accused in the case was held.

Hamro Party, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist had called for a 24-hour bandh in the Darjeeling Hills and Kalimpong on Saturday demanding that the culprit be hanged to death.

All shops, business establishments and education institutions remained closed on Saturday. Vehicles did not ply except government buses.

In the evening a candlelight vigil and an all-religion prayer was held for the departed soul at the Darjeeling Mall.

The silent candlelight rally commenced at the Railway Station in Darjeeling.