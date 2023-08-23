BGPM opposes data collection to keep tab on N-E people residing in Delhi

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has vehemently opposed the collection of personal information and other related data of the people hailing from North East states, Darjeeling and Ladakh, at present residing in Delhi, by the Special Unit for North East Region (SPUNER) of the Delhi Police.

“Eyeing them with suspicion, it is nothing but a move by the government and police to monitor the people of North East, Ladakh and Darjeeling Hills,” said Keshav Raj Pokhrel, spokesperson BGPM, demanding the immediate disbanding of SPUNER before it creates unrest and disturbs national harmony.

On August 2, Joint CP (SPUNER) PN Khrimey posted on X: “For the Safety & Security and better policing Delhi Police SPUNER is collecting data of people from North-East States, Ladakhis and Gorkhas of Darjeeling residing in Delhi. All are requested to kindly fill in the “Google Form” given below.”

Khrimey had further stated that it had been observed that many northeastern people, Gorkhas from Darjeeling and Ladakhis are residing in various locations in Delhi. However, no specific data is being maintained on them by any agency. This data would be analysed and it would be ensured that everyone lives peacefully without facing harassment or discrimination, he had said.

“The people living in the North Eastern region are also citizens of this country and they are also given the same citizenship rights as the citizens of other provinces by the Constitution of India.

The Constitution of India guarantees the same fundamental rights to Indians living in the NorthEast region as Indians living in other parts of the country. Why is the Delhi Police treating the people of the North East region like second class citizens then?” questioned Pokhrel.

He alleged that this is a clear violation of civil and human rights. “It is a great insult to treat Indians from the North Eastern region like second class citizens in the capital of the country. Therefore, we demand that SPUNER be disbanded immediately before any kind of unrest leading to disruption of national harmony,” the BGPM spokesperson added.

Pokhrel also gave a clarion call to all to rally against this. “Since the action of Delhi Police has hurt the sentiments of the people of North East, Darjeeling and Ladakh, I would also like to appeal to the responsible persons from political, social and education sectors to raise their voices in this matter,” urged Pokhrel.