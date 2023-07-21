BGPM has ended BJP’s political journey in Darj Hills: Anit Thapa

Darjeeling: The BJP had started its political journey in West Bengal from the Darjeeling Hills. This time, we ended their journey in the Hills. It is time for Bengal and India to follow suit,” stated Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Mocha (BGPM). Thapa was addressing the Martyrs’ Day rally at Dharmatala, in Kolkata, on Friday.



Addressing the mammoth gathering, Thapa stated: “Since 1986, there have been hundreds of martyrs’ in the Hills having fought for the identity of the Gorkhas. Their dreams haven’t been fulfilled yet. Since 2007, we have been working with the BJP. Except for showing us false dreams, the BJP has done nothing.” Thapa stated that every time elections approached, the BJP would show dreams. Except for false assurance in the past 15 years, they have not given anything to the Hills,” stated Thapa. He said that the people of the Hills have begun to realise the truth. “In 2009, the BJP started its political journey in West Bengal with a single Member of Parliament in the state from Darjeeling Hills. In the past 15 years it has just been false hopes only. This time the Darjeeling Hills have ended BJP’s political journey. It is time for Bengal and India to follow suit,” Thapa stated. He said that in 2017 after having seen through BJP’s ploy, they started their journey with Mamata Banerjee. “The situation was bad in the Hills then. We embarked on a journey of realistic politics with Mamata didi. She has fulfilled all her commitments. There is development, peace and democracy in the Hills now,” he said.

Incidentally, the BGPM, though having faced stiff opposition in the initial stages, has covered ground in the Hills. During the last Assembly elections, they had lost both — the Kurseong and Darjeeling seats — to the BJP. BJP candidate Raju Bista had also won from the Darjeeling Parliamentary constituency.

However, the BJP are now in power in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, the Hill municipalities. They even managed a huge victory in the recently-concluded Panchayat elections from the Hills.