BGPM faces setback as ‘candle’ removed from EC official list

Darjeeling: The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has been forced to abandon its long-associated “candle” election symbol after it was found missing from the official list of the Election Commission of India (ECI).



The absence of the candle symbol, which the party had consistently used in previous state-level elections with due approval, has created a wave of concern among party workers and supporters. The symbol had become synonymous with the party’s identity over the years, making its sudden unavailability a significant setback at a crucial juncture. Many think it could lead to confusion among supporters.

On March 15, hours after the official announcement of the schedule for the forthcoming Bengal assembly election, BGPM, an ally of the TMC, had announced its candidates for Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Kurseong constituencies. Since then, they have been campaigning for their candidates, appealing for votes in the ‘candle’ symbol. The case of the missing symbol came to light on Tuesday. BGPM president Anit Thapa, however, sought to reassure party cadres, stating: “Symbol holds emotional value, the party’s ideology and commitment to the people remain foremost. A new election symbol will be announced shortly.” Thapa urged supporters to extend the same affection and support to the party.

The BGPM president announced that party candidates Ruden Sada Lepcha from Kalimpong and Amar Lama from Kurseong will file their nomination papers on April 1. Darjeeling candidate Vijay Kumar Rai is scheduled to file his nomination on April 2. Thapa has appealed to residents to participate in large numbers in the nomination rallies. Sending home the broader political message, Thapa described the upcoming election as a decisive moment for ensuring peace and development in the hills while breaking free from what he termed “politics of falsehood.”

He emphasised that BGPM’s approach has always been rooted in truth and facts rather than emotion and provocation. While Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong constituencies will go to polls on April 23, the last date of nomination is April 6. Meanwhile, the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) hit the campaign trail on Tuesday following the announcement of candidates on March 29. Ajoy Edwards, the Chief Coordinator of the party and the candidate for the Darjeeling Constituency,

went around Darjeeling town meeting people and appealing for votes.

“Parivartan is a change from corruption and nepotism. Improvement of civic services, health, roads and education. We also have to bring about a change in mindset,” stated Edwards.