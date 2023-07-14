BGPM bags Shivkhola GP in Kurseong Sub-Division

Darjeeling: The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has managed to bag the Shivkhola Gram Panchayat in the Kurseong sub-division with two Independent winners crossing over to the BGPM. With this, the BGPM is in control of 69 Gram Panchayats out of 112 GPs in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration area.



Shivkhola Gram Panchayat has 6 members. In the Panchayat elections, four Independents and two BGPM candidates were victorious. However, two Independent winners — Ambika Dewan and Mohan Kumar Pradhan — returned to BGPM on Friday.

Mohan Kumar Pradhan announced his official return to the BGPM from the residence of party president Anit Thapa in Kurseong on Friday.

Welcoming Pradhan back to the party fold, Thapa said: “He is an active member of the party. During the election, we could not give him a ticket because many candidates wanted to contest. So, we kept some areas as free zones. He won the election and returned. He will head the GP as the Pradhan.”

Mohan Kumar stated: “There is hardly any chance of fulfilling the aspirations of the people by staying as an Independent. That’s why I returned to the party.”

Meanwhile, Binoy Tamang, earlier belonging to the TMC and GTA, has expressed dissatisfaction as issues related to political solution for the Gorkhas, Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars have not been included in the parliamentary session list of business in the coming monsoon session of Parliament to be held from July 20, 2023 to August 11, 2023.

“What did BJP MP Raju Bista and Minister John Barla do on the political solution for the Gorkhas and Adivasis of Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars till date? Now the people need answers. If MP Raju Bishta does not bring a permanent political solution, including 11 community issues, along with reasonable achievement from the Central government by August 11, 2023, it is better he stays away from his Darjeeling constituency thereafter,” stated Tamang.