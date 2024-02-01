BGJ Mahasangha demands recognition & inclusion of all 11 tribal communities in ST list

Siliguri: Bharatiya Gorkha Janajati Mahasangha — an organisation to spearhead the tribal issue, demanded all the 11 Gokha sub-communities be included in the scheduled



tribe list.

Failing which it will impact the results of Lok Sabha elections, threatened the organisation.

On Thursday the organisation held a news conference at the Siliguri Journalist Club where Kanchan Gurung, the President of the Mahasangha said: “We have met the Prime Minister over the inclusion of the 11 tribal communities. He assured us that all 11 tribes will be included. The BJP in the party election manifesto in the last Lok Sabha had also assured to include the 11 sub-communities. However, according to the survey report prepared by the Central government, they have mentioned that two communities have not been found in the Hills. He also criticised Darjeeling MP Raju Bista. He said: “Raju Bista is also among these 11 tribes. He is an MP now, but in future if he does not get to hold his political position, he will also be a part of these unrecognised communities. There is no point in making colourful statements before elections. We want the government to issue a gazette notification by recognizing 11 tribal communities ahead of Lok Sabha elections. If they do not do this, we will discuss with each community and decide whom to vote for.”

Bharatiya Gorkha 11 Janajati Mahasangha has been fighting for their recognition since 1992. On November 6, 2020 Central government had sent a survey report where they had mentioned 7 community names, which are Mangar, Newar, Rai, Bhujel, Dhimal, Gurung and Jogi. Sunuwar and Thami were mentioned as the communities of Sikkim instead of West Bengal. The report had also mentioned that “no published information could be found of two communities Khas and Yakha (Dewan).”