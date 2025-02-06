BGBS: State govt to ink MoU with TERI today

Kolkata: The state government has joined hands with the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to accelerate its energy transition and achieve India’s net-zero pathways by 2070. An MoU in this regard will be signed by the state department of Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Resources (NRES) with TERI at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025 in Kolkata on Thursday.

“Both the NRES department and TERI have jointly identified areas for collaboration which include new and innovative renewable energy (RE) applications such as floating solar, agriPV, Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) etc as well cleantech manufacturing within the state,” a senior Nabanna official said.

As part of ongoing GIZ led Energy Storage for Renewable Energy Integration in India (StoREin ) initiative, TERI being one of the implementing partners will work with the state NRES department to explore a scoping study on grid-scale battery energy

storage systems (BESS) in the state of Bengal as well pilot demonstration of BESS technologies. TERI will also work with the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) to explore the role of energy storage in electric bus charging as well as for electric ferries in Kolkata.

Recently, TERI with support from the union Ministry of Power has established an Institute of Energy Transition (IoET) in its Hyderabad campus which will work both at national and state-levels as a catalyst for clean energy adoption, enabling India to lead the global transition to a low-carbon economy.