BGBS: Preparatory meet focuses on organisation of sectoral sessions

Kolkata: A preparatory meeting was held at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Saturday, in connection with the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), 2023, scheduled in November, focusing on the organisation of the sectoral sessions.



The proposed investments and announcements from the focus sectors for BGBS 2023 was discussed in the meeting that was chaired by Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

State Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi steered the meeting, attended by Co-chairs of the ten sectoral committees of the BGBS 2023, chambers, associations and other stakeholders.

Mitra acknowledged the great efforts put in by the sectoral committees and chamber partners in organising successful roadshows in New Delhi and Mumbai, which saw massive traction towards investment in the state.

The Co-chairs present in the meeting were Sanjeev Puri Co-chair of the Agriculture sector, Harsh Neotia, Co-chair of Education sector, Sanjay Budhia, Co-chair of International Trade and Logistics sector.

Puri highlighted that a large number of last year’s MoUs and announcements have materialised in the state while Neotia emphasised on global level business opportunities and appreciated the state’s efforts to create a competitive ecosystem for businesses to thrive in the state.

The secretaries of all concerned departments briefed the house about preparations made so far for their respective sectors and plans ahead. They also presented the sectoral updates, proposed MoUs and investments, sectoral session plans, and major policy announcements for the BGBS 2023.

The president of Credai talked about the growth of the real estate sector in the state and maintained that owing to its potential to strengthen the economy, it should be regarded as one of the sunrise sectors of the state.