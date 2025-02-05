BGBS opens today, set to host 200 foreign delegates; focus on investment & growth

Kolkata: The city is set for the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, scheduled for February 5 and 6.

The event will witness participation from around 200 foreign delegates representing 40 countries. The Mamata Banerjee-led government aims to attract significant investment proposals, further accelerating the state’s economic growth and generating new employment opportunities through the event.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday went to a New Town lakeside gathering and participated in a high tea event with delegates and foreign representatives. Banerjee, during her interaction with the media, said that representatives from 22 countries have already reached. Representatives from a total of 40 countries will come and attend the event, Banerjee confirmed. More than 200 foreign delegates will participate in the BGBS which will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

“Out of the total 40 countries who are participating in the event, about 20 are the partner countries. Around 22 ambassadors from different nations have already arrived. The rest would land in the city around midnight. It is a unique event,” Banerjee told the media persons.

Confirming some of the attendees, she said: “Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal and other captains of industry will participate. The Prime Minister of Bhutan had confirmed his participation to me last October. As of now, I believe he is attending the event. I don’t know if there was any issue with the Centre.”

A tentative list of prominent guests at the summit may include Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and industrialists and business leaders like Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), Sajjan Jindal (Jindal Group), Sanjeev Puri (ITC), and Jyotsna Suri (Lalit Suri Hospitality Group), among others.

State government officials said some crucial policies may also be announced at the 8th edition of BGBS. According to the BGBS website, Bengal has been consistently among the fastest growing States in terms of economic growth with a GSDP expected to reach Rs 18.79 lakh crores in 2024-25 (B.E). The State is a hub for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, IT, cement, leather, iron & steel, textiles etc. As the largest economy in Eastern India, West Bengal ranks as the 4th largest state in India in terms of Net Value Added. The state is home to the largest Leather Complex, largest Hosiery Park and largest Foundry Park and Largest Railway Manufacturing Companies in the country are producing wagons, metro coaches & passenger coaches.

The state also offers ready-to-invest Industrial Infrastructure with 200+ Industrial Parks/Estates. It has become a cement hub of the country, with a booming housing & real estate sector. There is significant manufacturing of Steel and Steel Products in West Bengal contributing to exports as well.

The Bengal Silicon Valley Hub has already attracted 41 IT & ITES companies, on 200 acres of land, including 11 Data centres. Bengal is one of top states in India in terms of MSME Development, said the BGBS website.

The focus sectors would be Manufacturing and Industries including MSME, Advance manufacturing, Circular Economy, Natural Resources & Defence manufacturing, Agri and Allied, International Trade & Logistics, Tourism, Knowledge Economy including IT & ITes, Health, Health Education and Health Infrastructure, Education, Infrastructure including Power & Sustainability etc.

At a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Banerjee instructed bureaucrats of all departments to look into last-minute preparations for BGBS. Banerjee is also likely to lay the foundation stone for two major infrastructure projects involving an estimated investment of around Rs 1,900 crore. These are two bridges — the Gangasagar Setu over the Muriganga River and Shilpa Setu over the Damodar River.

Responsibilities of welcoming delegates were rested on four women ministers — Chandrima Bhattacharya (Finance), Shashi Panja (Industry and Commerce), Birbaha Hansda (Forest) and Jyotsna Mandi (MoS Food and Supplies).