BGBS: CM to lay foundation stones of two bridges worth over Rs 1K cr

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to lay the foundation stones for two major infrastructure projects involving an estimated investment of around Rs 1,900 crore from the dais of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled on February 5 and 6.

The foundation stone will be laid for the Gangasagar Setu on river Muriganga and for Silpa Setu on River Damodar. The former bridge is expected to benefit the people of South 24-Parganas apart from the pilgrims who visit Gangasagar Mela at Sagar Island every year. Residents of Burdwan, Hooghly, Bankura, Purulia, West and East Midnapore will be benefitted by the Silpa Setu.

A tender for construction was floated for Gangasagar Setu. The four-lane bridge of length 5 km will entail expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore. State’s request for funds from Centre elicited no response. Hence, the bridge will be built with state government funds. The bridge will connect Sagar Island with the mainland. The state Cabinet on Monday approved purchasing of land for the bridge. The state needs to buy 12.97 acres of land, of which 7.95 acres is on the Kakdwip side and 5.01 acres is on the Kachuberia side.

Sources said the design for Silpa Setu was approved. The bridge Krishak Setu on Damodar in Burdwan that dates back to 50 years is badly damaged. The Silpa Setu will come up beside the old bridge. The three laned cable-stayed bridge of length 640 m will entail an investment of over Rs 348 crore. The bridge will be similar to that of second Hooghly Bridge and will be decked up with special lights.

The state Public Works Department (PWD) will execute both the projects.