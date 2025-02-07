BGBS: Bengal receives Rs 9,600 crore investment proposals in Health sector

Kolkata: During the 8th edition of BGBS, Bengal received investment proposals of Rs 9,600 crore in the Health sector from around 23 companies that are going to pump funds into the development of further health infrastructure in the state.

These private companies have given the proposals to the state government that they are interested in investing more funds in the sector.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, the minister of state for Health, said that the public sector is not complete until the private sector joins hands and contributes towards the holistic development of infrastructure. She also said that any investment in the private healthcare sector will always complement the state’s healthcare set-up. Overall development growth takes place only when Health infrastructure both in the private and public sectors develops simultaneously, the minister pointed out.

The minister also said that Health infrastructure in the state has undergone a sea change in the past 14 years under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

State government has always taken the initiative to secure the rights of the people of Bengal.

Incidentally, after the Mamata Banerjee government came to power, the number of medical colleges in the state has gone up to 35 from what stood at 11 during the erstwhile Left Front government. The number of MBBS seats has crossed 5,000 which earlier stood at 1,300 before the Trinamool Congress came to power.

A proposal has come from a private hospital group for setting up a 150-bed hospital in Mukundapur and a 1,001-bed hospital in New Town. Another private hospital group is setting up a hospital with 150-370 beds which will provide state-of-the-art cancer treatment facilities.

Lung and liver transplant will also happen in the hospital. A dedicated hospital for the treatment of cancer patients will also be set up in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat by another private hospital group.