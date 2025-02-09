BGBS: Bengal forms state-level Investment Synergy Committee

Kolkata: To accelerate the investment and project clearance process, the state government, on Saturday, announced the formation of the state-level Investment Synergy Committee (SLISC).

Taking to her social media handle, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: “As I promised in the BGBS 2025, the formal Notification for the formation of the State Level Investment Synergy Committee is issued today. This will accelerate the pace of Bengal’s industrialisation.’

The formation of the committee was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) held on February 5 and 6 in the presence of industry captains.

The committee will be headed by state chief secretary Manoj Pant with heads of 19 departments and directorates/organisations being a part.

The initiative is to provide a streamlined, single–window interface for approvals, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to obtain required clearances without unnecessary delays.

The steps are to ensure a seamless flow of information, efficient redressal of issues and institutionalise best practices from within the departments. This new system shall also build an effective monitoring and follow-up mechanism, synergise inter-departmental coordination, increase efficacy and transparency into the system and integrate with other related online portals for creating a single bucket of information for intending investors.

The departments in the Committee include Industry and Commerce (convenor), MSME, Public Works Department, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Fire and Emergency Services, Labour, Home and Hill Affairs, Land and Land Reforms, Finance, Environment, Power, Panchayat and Rural Develop-ment, Public Health Engineering, Forest, Tourism, Information Technology, Law, Police Directorate and Pollution Control Board.

The SLISC will be a single-point interface facilitating timely approvals. It will remove bottlenecks through interdepartmental coordination and enable real-time monitoring of projects. It will further ensure grievance redressal and data integration.

The committee will sit fortnightly to review and address pending applications. The Industry and Commerce department will provide secretariat assistance to the committee.

There will be an Investment Synergy Committee at district level which will be headed by the District Magistrate for taking up issues with the SLISC for prompt interventions as and when required. The SLISC would further strengthen Bengal’s position as a leading investment destination and provide unmatched support to investors.