Beyond the glitter: The unsung hands behind Kolkata’s Christmas magic

Kolkata: As December unfolds and the year edges towards its close, the city is once again filled with the familiar aroma of freshly baked plum cakes and festive treats.

With Christmas celebrations already underway, Kolkatans find themselves in a city that feels almost fairytale-like, aglow with lights, colours and warmth. Amid the cheer and sparkle, however, few stop to notice the hands that quietly shape and sustain this magic.

Towering Christmas trees adorned with bells and stars, streets shimmering under strings of lights, and Santa Claus figures spreading cheer with booming laughter are common sights across the city. While crowds immerse themselves in celebration, the quiet labour of countless workers often goes unnoticed—those who bring the festival to life year after year.

One such figure is Salim Ahmed, fondly known as Jokerwala, who has been spreading joy across Kolkata for over 36 years. From five-star hotels to the bustling streets of Park Street, Salim dons the Santa costume with pride, a profession he inherited from his father. Today, his sons and relatives carry the legacy forward.

Beyond entertaining, Salim also trains children and young people from nearby slums, helping them earn a livelihood through performance. “The world has many reasons to weep,” he says, adding: “We try to make people forget them, even if only for a while.” In times marked by religious divisions, Salim’s journey—performing at Christian and Hindu events alike—stands as a quiet reminder of Kolkata’s inclusive spirit.

Meanwhile, another narrow lane—Ramesh Dutta Street—turns into a hive of activity every Christmas. It is here that massive Christmas trees, Santa idols and decorative installations take shape. Veteran artisan Baikuntha Majhi shares that this craft has been passed down through generations. “From big malls and hotels to Park Street and Nandan, our creations are everywhere,” he says. Nearly 1,200 artisans work tirelessly in these lanes, transforming raw materials into festive symbols seen across the city.

As Kolkata celebrates Christmas with grandeur and gaiety, it is these invisible artisans, performers and craftsmen who form the backbone of the festivities. Their stories—woven with tradition, hard work and harmony—reflect the true soul

of the city. Beyond the lights and laughter, they remind us that Kolkata’s greatest celebration lies in its people, who continue to create joy across faiths, lanes and generations.