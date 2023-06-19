Beyond faith: Muslim man helps head priest in temple chores

Jalpaiguri: Temple priest Subhash Chowdhury and Mamtaz Mohammad have been a team. From cleaning the temple premises to assisting with daily rituals, Mamtaz takes care of everything at the Devi Chaudhurani temple at Goshala More of Jalpaiguri town. At a time when intolerance is at its peak, this has become a shining example of religious tolerance — the very essence of India.



People from the Muslim community diligently serve the century-old Devi Chaudhurani Kali temple in Goshala More of Jalpaiguri town, following a long-standing tradition.

In South India, for centuries, even the most elite temples have integrated Muslims into their mythologies and worship. This has been prevalent in many other places of the country, portraying the spirit of India’s cohesive religious past.

According to the temple committee, Devi Chaudhurani used to embrace all individuals, regardless of caste and religion. This tradition still continues in the Kali temple. Many believe that this temple has now become a place of worship for people of all castes and religions.

Legend has it that Devi Chaudhurani was the queen of Manthana estate of Rangpur, now in Bangladesh. She later became a bandit queen, robbing the rich and distributing the wealth among the poorest of the poor. Later, she had also led a revolt against the British empire.

According to the Devi Chaudhurani Temple Committee, Mamtaz Mohammad assists the temple priest in all his works. Previously, Mohammad Chandu was involved in this role, followed by his son Nizam. However, due to Nizam’s young age, Mamtaz has taken over the responsibilities. The committee states that besides Hindus, numerous Muslim families come to the temple to offer prayers and receive ‘prasad’.

Earlier, the goddess was worshiped in this temple with great pomp. There was a time when a human sacrifice was even practiced. However, in 1890, the British government banned it but animal sacrifice is still prevalent.

Subhash Chowdhury, the head priest, stated: “People from the Muslim community have been assisting in the temple works for a long time. Mamtaz has been serving here for the past four years. It is evident from this that people from all communities are one and lines should not be drawn on the basis of religion. What is most important is the devotion with which they come here.”

Mamtaz said: “I enjoy working in the temple. Neither my family nor our community has ever objected to it. Moreover, there is no difference between Allah and Bhagavan.”